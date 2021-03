The retail fuel prices remain steady for the 23rd consecutive day on Monday, with the price of petrol at Rs 91.17 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel stood at Rs 81.47 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 97.57 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 88.60 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said the Centre is ready to bring petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) purview to provide relief to the common people but the states are not unanimous. In reply to a question, he said that petroleum products cannot be brought under GST purview in only the BJP-ruled states as a unanimous decision by all the states is required for that.