The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices across the country unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol stood at Rs 90.56 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel stood at Rs 80.87 per litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 96.98 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 87.96 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $63.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, according to news agency Reuters.

“A weaker USD and falling US bond yields helped support investors’ appetite in commodity markets,” ANZ analysts was quoted as saying in the report.