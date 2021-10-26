Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for second straight day

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel is static at Rs 107.59 and Rs 96.32 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 113.46, and diesel is sold at Rs 104.38 per litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.