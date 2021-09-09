Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for fourth straight day; check latest rates here

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Thursday for the fourth day in a row.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.