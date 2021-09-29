Petrol, diesel prices unchanged across cities today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across cities on Wednesday after increasing them on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.39 and Rs 89.57 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.47 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.21 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, the petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise as international oil prices neared $80 per barrel mark for the first time in three years, according to news agency PTI.

This was the first price increase in petrol in more than two months and the fourth in case of diesel. The increase followed international oil prices rising for the fifth consecutive day and global benchmark Brent heading for $80 per barrel.

Tuesday was the first increase in petrol price since state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on September 24 resumed daily price revisions, ending the pause in rates that had effected since September 5. In four price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 95 paise per litre. This negates three-fourths of the Rs 1.25 a litre cut in prices that happened between July 18 and September 5.