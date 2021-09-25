Petrol, diesel prices steady today; check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros on Saturday. While the petrol rates were even stable on Friday, diesel prices were hiked.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.82 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Saturday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.41 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

On Friday, global benchmark Brent crude rose to $77.50 a barrel as crude inventories shrunk from Europe to the US. Oil rates are up 2 percent for the week and this is the fifth weekly gain. Since the last price revision on September 5, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $6-7 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, according to news agency PTI.

But oil companies, which are supposed to revise prices daily in line with the cost, did not change rates for almost three weeks. They have now started to pass on the increase to customers. Average international crude oil prices had fallen by more than USD 3 per barrel in August as compared to the previous month. This came against the backdrop of mixed economic data from the US and China and mobility restrictions in Asia fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, PTI said.