    Petrol, diesel prices steady for 14th day in a row

    Petrol, diesel prices steady for 14th day in a row

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Saturday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

    Petrol, diesel prices steady for 14th day in a row
    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 14th straight day on Saturday
    Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.
    In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Saturday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
    The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
    Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
    (Edited by : Anshul)
