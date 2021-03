Retail fuel prices in the metros remained unchanged for the eleventh straight day on Wednesday. In the national capital, the price of petrol remained steady at Rs 91.17 per litre and diesel was stable at Rs 81.47 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 97.57 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 88.60 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the Centre for levying heavy excise duty on petrol and diesel which has fuelled the prices of essential commodities. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming the previous government for rise in fuel prices as it failed to make India self-reliant, Siddaramaiah said, "You have been in power for the past seven years. Why could you not make India self-reliant in fuel?" The Prime Minister had promised bringing 'Achche Din' but failed to live up to the promise, the leader of the opposition said in the Karnataka assembly, according to news agency PTI.