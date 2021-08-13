Petrol, diesel prices steady across metros for 27th straight day

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued the pause on petrol, diesel price hike for 27th straight day on Friday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $71.00 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session. U.S. crude was off by 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $68.76 a barrel, having fallen 0.2 percent on Thursday. The benchmarks are still heading for a slight gain this week, Reuters said.