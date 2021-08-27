Petrol, diesel prices stable for third day in a row

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged for the third straight day on Friday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was stati c at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about near term supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting in production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a potential hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend, according to news agency Reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $67.58 a barrel at 0111 GMT, clawing back a 1.4 percent loss on Thursday. WTI is headed for a weekly gain of more than 8 percent, which would be its strongest rise since early February. Brent crude futures similarly rose 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $71.23 a barrel, after falling 1.6 percent on Thursday, Reuters said.