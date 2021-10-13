0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • economy>

  • Petrol, diesel prices stable for second straight day

Petrol, diesel prices stable for second straight day

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol, diesel prices stable for second straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices static for the second straight day on Wednesday across the country.
In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 104.44 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 93.17 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 110.41 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.03 for one litre.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.
Meanwhile, the seventh straight day of price hike on Monday pushed fuel rates to a new record high. While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in several states, with Kerala and Karnataka being the latest ones.
Diesel costs Rs 100.15 a litre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Besides Kerala and Karnataka, diesel has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Leh.
-With PTI inputs
(Edited by : Anshul)
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher amid mixed global cues; SGX Nifty futures up over 50 points; Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree in focus

Next Article

FM Sitharaman highlights significant reforms undertaken by govt in meeting with institutional investors in US

next story