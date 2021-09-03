  • Home>
Petrol, diesel prices stable for second straight day

IST (Published)
Petrol, diesel prices stable for second straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices on pause on Friday for the second straight day.
Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.
In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.39 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.33 a litre.
The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.
