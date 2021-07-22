Petrol, diesel prices stable for fifth consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices were unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.