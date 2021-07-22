Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Petrol, diesel prices stable for fifth consecutive day

    Petrol, diesel prices stable for fifth consecutive day

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

    Petrol, diesel prices stable for fifth consecutive day
    Petrol, diesel prices were unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.
    Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
    The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
    Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,151.00 209.15 3.52
    JSW Steel698.90 16.90 2.48
    Hindalco392.20 9.20 2.40
    Tata Steel1,254.60 21.25 1.72
    ONGC114.45 1.85 1.64
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,149.90 212.00 3.57
    Tata Steel1,254.60 21.90 1.78
    HUL2,470.00 36.10 1.48
    HDFC Bank1,464.80 21.80 1.51
    IndusInd Bank996.10 14.00 1.43
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,151.00 209.15 3.52
    JSW Steel698.90 16.90 2.48
    Hindalco392.20 9.20 2.40
    Tata Steel1,254.60 21.25 1.72
    ONGC114.45 1.85 1.64
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,149.90 212.00 3.57
    Tata Steel1,254.60 21.90 1.78
    HUL2,470.00 36.10 1.48
    HDFC Bank1,464.80 21.80 1.51
    IndusInd Bank996.10 14.00 1.43

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.61500.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee87.7830-0.0510-0.06
    Pound-Rupee102.0020-0.1180-0.12
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67740.00100.14
    View More