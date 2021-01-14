Economy Petrol, diesel prices scale new highs; here's why fuel rates are on the rise Updated : January 14, 2021 03:18 PM IST Petrol price on Thursday scaled to an all-time high in Delhi after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates for the second consecutive day. One litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 84.70, as against Wednesday’s rate of Rs 84.45. This rate is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply