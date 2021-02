Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 90 per litre mark in Delhi after fuel rates were increased for eleventh day in a row. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31-35 paise across metros, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

After Friday’s price increase, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 90.19 per litre and diesel Rs 80.60. In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 96.62 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 87.67.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.