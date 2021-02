Petrol and diesel prices touched new highs as state-owned fuel retailers hiked the rates on Thursday by 35 paise each after keeping it unchanged for seven straight days.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol now stands at Rs 93.20 per litre. One litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 86.65, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In the national capital, the price of diesel now stands at Rs 76.83 per litre. The diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 83.67 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, in Budget 2021, the government tweaked excise duty structure to accommodate an agriculture infrastructure development cess, whose accruals would not be shared with the states.

Besides the tweak, the Budget proposed monetisation of oil and gas pipelines of gas utility GAIL and oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

As of now, a basic excise duty (BED) of Rs 2.98 per litre is levied on petrol, and another Rs 12 a litre is charged as special additional excise duty (SAED) and Rs 18 as road and infrastructure cess. To accommodate the agri cess, the BED was cut to Rs 1.4 and SAED to Rs 11. Similarly, on diesel, BED was cut from Rs 4.83 to Rs 1.8 a litre and SAED to Rs 8 from Rs 9 per litre, according to news agency PTI report.