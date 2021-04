Retail fuel prices remain unchanged across the four metros for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 90.56 and Rs 80.87 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 96.98 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 87.96 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, a top official on Wednesday said that petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas (LPG) prices are likely to fall in the near term as international oil prices have softened. While petrol and diesel prices have already been cut thrice in one week, cooking gas (LPG) price too will see a reduction in the near future, the official, who did not want to be identified was quoted as saying in a PTI report.