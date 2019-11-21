Commodities
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second day
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:28 AM IST
As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively.
The Brent crude futures fell 0.45 percent to $62.17 a barrel.
The international benchmark rose 2.53 percent to $62.45 a barrel.
