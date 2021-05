Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the 18th consecutive day on Monday, as oil marketing companies kept rates on hold.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 90.40 and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 96.83 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 87.81 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Globally, oil prices climbed on Monday as optimism about a strong rebound in fuel demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year overshadowed growing concerns of a full lockdown in India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, according to news agency Reuters.