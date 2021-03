The oil marketing companies kept retail fuel prices unchanged on Friday after reducing them for two consecutive days. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 90.78 and Rs 81.10 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 97.19 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 88.20 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On the global front, oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply.