Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after rising to record highs a day before

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Monday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to keep fuel rates static.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 97.22 and Rs 87.97 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 103.36 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 95.44 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On the global front, oil prices nudged up on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in the resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer, according to news agency Reuters.