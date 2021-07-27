Home

    Petrol, diesel prices remain steady for tenth consecutive day

    Petrol, diesel prices remain steady for tenth consecutive day

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the tenth straight day on Tuesday.
    Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.
    In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
    The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
    Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
