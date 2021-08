Petrol, diesel prices remain static for 26th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices remained the same at record-high levels for the 26th straight day on Thursday, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol.

On the global front, oil prices were steady on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world's top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions, according to news agency Reuters.