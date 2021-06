The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged on Wednesday after raising them for two consecutive days.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 94.49 and Rs 85.38 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 100.72 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 92.69 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, prospects for a solidifying global economic recovery from pandemic lockdowns lifted oil prices, with Brent crude trading at its highest levels since March, despite the OPEC+ alliance agreeing to hike output in July, according to news agency Reuters.