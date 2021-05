Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second day on Thursday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to keep rates stable.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 92.85 and Rs 83.51 per litre respectively in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 99.14 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 90.71 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On the global front, oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising US stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible US rate hikes, according to news agency Reuters.