Petrol and diesel prices remained stable for the second consecutive day on Thursday. According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, in New Delhi, petrol prices were unchanged at Rs 85.20 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.38 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained constant at Rs 91.80 per litre and Rs 82.13 per litre respectively. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol stood at Rs 86.63 per litre and Rs 87.85 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 78.97 per litre and Rs 80.67 a litre, respectively.

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) — had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

On the global front, oil prices fell on Thursday after data showed US crude stocks unexpectedly rose last week, reigniting worries about pandemic restrictions cutting into fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.04 a barrel at 0147 GMT or 7:17 am IST, following two days of gains on hopes of massive COVID-19 relief spending under new US President Joe Biden.

Brent crude futures similarly dropped 26 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $55.82 a barrel.