Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged for second day in a row

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 98.81 and Rs 89.18 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 104.90 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.72 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front , oil prices traded sideways on Thursday as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude for September edged up 1 cent to $74.63 a barrel by 00:48 GMT while the US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.46 a barrel, down 1 cent but near its highest since 2018 of $ 74.45, Reuters said.