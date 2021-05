Petrol and diesel prices increased for the third day in a row on Thursday as state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise per litre respectively in the national capital, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.99 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.42. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 97.34 a litre and diesel for Rs 88.49.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

Oil companies, which have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15, news agency PTI said.

On the global front, oil prices fell on Thursday as gasoline inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, rose for a fifth consecutive week although a draw in crude stockpiles helped to underpin prices, according to news agency Reuters.