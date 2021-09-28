Petrol, diesel prices increase across metro cities; check latest rates here

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol and diesel prices across all four metros on Tuesday. While petrol rates were hiked after a pause of 22 days, diesel rates advanced for the third straight day.

Accordingly, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked to Rs 101.39 and Rs 89.57 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price mounted to Rs 107.47 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 97.21 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles. Accordingly, US crude oil inventory levels are also nearing a three-year low, according to news agency PTI.

"Global demand for crude oil has been increasing consistently with the easing of pandemic restrictions and improving vaccination rates. On the supply side, OPEC+ alliance has been slow in easing output restrictions, contributing to the tightened supply in the market," a source told news agency PTI.