Petrol, diesel prices hiked Rs 7.20 in 12 days; check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol and diesel rates were increased again on Saturday by 80 paise a litre each. In the past 12 days, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a total hike of Rs 7.20 per litre in the cost of both fuels after keeping the prices unchanged for over four months.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

People in Mumbai will pay Rs 117.57 and Rs 101.79 for petrol and diesel respectively, an increase of 85 paise each. In Chennai, the price of petrol has been increased by 76 paise and it is now being sold at Rs 108.21 and diesel at Rs 98.28.

In Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 112.19, a jump of 84 paise and diesel at Rs 97.02, increased by 80 paise. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol is Rs 108.14 and one litre of diesel costs Rs 92.05.

Sources earlier told CNBC-TV18 that a gradual increase in fuel prices will continue as the government is looking at a slow pass-through of oil price shocks instead of a one-time steep hike.

Meanwhile, the sale of fuels in the country surged past pre-pandemic levels in March on the twin impact of the economy rebounding from the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions and anticipation of price increases leading to stocking.

In the first two weeks of March, dealers, as well as the public, topped up their tanks in anticipation of an increase in prices that had been on hold in the run-up to the elections in five states.

