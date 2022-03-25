Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; check new rates in Mumbai, Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise on Friday, the third time in four days, as oil firms try to recover from the losses of keeping fuel rates unchanged in the past four months.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 per litre as against Rs 97.01 previously while diesel will be priced at Rs 89.07 from Rs 88.27 per litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol will sell at Rs 112.51 per litre, while diesel will be retailed at Rs 96.70 per litre. Fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai among metro cities. The prices vary across the states due to VAT.

With three increases beginning March 22, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.40 a litre.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $30 per barrel.

Indian state fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.

Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," Kotak Institutional Equities told news agency PTI.

On Thursday, the Centre said the government is monitoring the global crude oil situation and energy markets very closely and is ready to take appropriate action as and when needed.

The Centre reduced the central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively, effective from November 4, 2021.

The Russia-Ukraine war has impacted commodity prices across the globe. On Friday, Brent was above $119.

Earlier on Thursday, Indranil Sengupta, Head-Research & Economist at CLSA, said inflation is likely to average around 5.5 percent with the oil price hike. "We expect the increase in oil prices to be met by price hikes as well as oil tax cuts,” he told CNBC-TV18.