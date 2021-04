The oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed fuel prices across the four metros on Thursday after keeping the rates steady for 15 straight days. Petrol and diesel prices were decreased by up to 16 paise per litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.40 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 80.73. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 96.83 a litre and diesel for Rs 87.81 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days — March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for the past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices remained unchanged for 15 days.

Globally, oil gave back some of the gains from Wednesday when it climbed nearly 5 percent on signs of increasing crude demand.