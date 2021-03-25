  • SENSEX
Petrol, diesel prices cut for second straight day

Updated : March 25, 2021 08:39 AM IST

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed fuel prices across the four metros for the second straight day on Thursday.
Rates have been reduced across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).
Published : March 25, 2021 08:35 AM IST

