Commodities
Petrol, diesel prices cut for fourth straight day
Updated : January 19, 2020 12:24 PM IST
The petrol now costs Rs 75.09 a litre in Delhi, Rs 80.68 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.68 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.01 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.
Diesel costs Rs 68.45 a litre in Delhi, Rs 71.77 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 70.81 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.33 a litre in Chennai.
The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports 80 percent of its crude requirements.
