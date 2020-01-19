Commodities

Petrol, diesel prices cut for fourth straight day

The petrol now costs Rs 75.09 a litre in Delhi, Rs 80.68 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 77.68 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.01 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Diesel costs Rs 68.45 a litre in Delhi, Rs 71.77 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 70.81 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.33 a litre in Chennai.