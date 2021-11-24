0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • economy>

  • Petrol, diesel prices constant for 20th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices constant for 20th straight day

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices constant for 20th straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Wednesday.
Accordingly, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.
The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.
Earlier on November 4, the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels. After the excise rates were cut, several states and Union Territories also announced a cut in VAT rates on petrol and diesel, giving a big relief to consumers.
Globally, oil prices rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a move by the United States and other consumer nations to release tens of millions of barrels of oil from reserves to try to cool the market fell short of some expectations, according to news agency Reuters.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty futures up 90 points

Next Article

Explained: Why inflation rates are increasing across the globe

next story