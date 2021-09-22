Petrol, diesel prices constant for 17th day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros for the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel were last increased on July 17 and July 15 respectively.

Meanwhile, Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided not to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST as it believes it is not the right time, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced on Friday.

On the global front, oil prices rose around 1 percent on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed US crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves, according to news agency Reuters.