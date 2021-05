The oil marketing companies increased fuel prices on Friday after keeping them unchanged on Thursday. The petrol price was raised by 29 paise and diesel by 34 paise per litre in Delhi.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 92.34 and Rs 82.95 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 98.65 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 90.11 a litre.

In the last 10 days, petrol price has been raised by Rs 1.79 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.04 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

On the global front, oil prices fell on Friday after dropping about 3 percent a day earlier as coronavirus cases remained high in major oil consumer India and as a key fuel pipeline in the United States resumed operations after being shut due to a cyber attack, according to news agency Reuters.