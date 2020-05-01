People continue to hoard cash even as broad money supply eases from 3.5-year low

The M3 money supply, or money stock, in the Indian economy has bounced back to 10.2 percent growth year-on-year, RBI data shows, compared to 8.75 percent as on March 27, 2020.

This is a recovery from the previous number, which was the lowest since November 10, 2017, when it stood at 7.2 percent.

The M3 money supply includes the entire money supply into the country by the government to direct policy and control inflation over medium & long term periods.

The jump in last fortnight growth indicates liquidity pushed into the system by the government and the central bank.

An increase in the supply of money should lower the interest rates in the economy, leading to more consumption and lending/borrowing. In the short run, this should correlate to an increase in total output, spending and GDP.

The long-run effects of an increase in the money supply are much more difficult to predict.

However, the deposit to M3 ratio is lowest since June 10, 2016; now at 80.7 percent. This indicates that people are not putting money into the banking system but are holding it in cash for the fear of COVID-19 impact on the economy. The lower ratio means that people are happy to have cash in hand rather than cash in the bank.

Source: RBI, CNBC-TV18

What is money supply and how governments and central banks control it?

There is no unique definition of ‘money’, either as a concept in economic theory or as measured in practice. Money is a means of payment and thus a lubricant that facilitates exchange. Money also acts as a store of value and a unit of account.

In the real world, however, money provides monetary services along with tangible remuneration. It is for this reason that money has to have relationship with the activities that economic entities pursue. Money can, therefore, be defined for policy purposes as the set of liquid financial assets, the variation in the stock of which could impact on aggregate economic activity.

As a statistical concept, money could include certain liquid liabilities of a particular set of financial intermediaries or other issuers. Thus, like other countries, a range of monetary and liquidity measures are compiled in India.

These four alternative measures of money supply are labelled M1, M2, M3 and M4. The RBI collects data and calculates and publishes figures of all the four measures. Here is how they are calculated.

M1 (Narrow Money)

M1 includes all the currency notes being held by the public on any given day. It also includes all the demand deposits with all the banks in the country, both savings as well as current account deposits. It also includes all the other deposits of the banks kept with the RBI. So M1 = CC + DD + Other Deposits

M2

M2, also called narrow money, includes all the inclusions of M1 and additionally also includes the saving deposits of the post office banks. So M2 = M1 + Savings Deposits of Post Office Savings

M3 (Broad Money)

M3 consists of all currency notes held by the public, all demand deposits with the bank, deposits of all the banks with the RBI and the net Time Deposits of all the banks in the country. So M3 = M1 + time deposits of banks.

M4

M4 is the widest measure of money supply that the RBI uses. It includes all the aspects of M3 and also includes the savings of the post office banks of the country. It is the least liquid measure of all of them. M4 = M3 + Post office savings

The main way central banks control money supply is buying and selling government debt in the form of short term government bonds. Economists call this ‘open market operations’, because the central bank is selling bonds on the open market.

Central banks usually own a big portion of their county’s debt. When they want to shrink the money supply, they can sell some that debt to banks or investors. People hand over money to buy the debt, and money is taken out of the economy, as money that used to be floating from person to person disappears into the central bank.