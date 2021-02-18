Pent-up demand, favourable policies to help sustain growth: ICICI Securities Updated : February 18, 2021 03:42 PM IST Telecom revenue growth was strong for market leaders at more than 20 percent, while utilities showed moderate growth of less than 10 percent. Rising prices helped realisations for metal and cement sectors while helping in inventory gains for oil companies. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply