Pension funds, insurers pledge carbon neutrality by 2050
Updated : September 24, 2019 10:09 AM IST
This commitment by the newly launched, UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, was announced at the UN Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit.
The Alliance was initiated by Allianz, Caisse des Depots, La Caisse de depots et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Folksam Group, PensionDanmark and Swiss Re at the beginning of 2019.
Since then, Alecta, AMF, CalPERS, Nordea Life and Pension, Storebrand, and Zurich have joined as founding members.
