The private equity and venture capital industry, represented by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) has made important recommendations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Tuesday, calling for tax parity for domestic investors on unlisted shares on par with listed shares, unlocking the rupee capital into Indian startups through pension funds and ensuring that the GIFT City becomes a hub to onshore global investors.

Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, who was at the meeting, told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting was largely to promote domestic capital into the Indian startup ecosystem.

“We need larger capital pools for startups and late stage investing, but should all capital come from overseas. Should not Indian pensioners, insurers and residents get a larger share of profits made by the industry? These were the issues we had in mind when we met with the Finance Minister,” Srinivasan said.

These are IVCA’s 3-point agenda to the Finance Minister:

Tax parity for listed and unlisted shares

“There is no level-playing field between listed and unlisted shares for domestic investors. The surcharge is 15 percent on listed shares and 27 percent for unlisted shares. Our first ask is that investors should be able to make decisions based on asset allocation strategy and on choosing good fund managers. Why bring tax into the game,” Srinivasan said.

Unlocking Rupee Capital

“When it comes to large pension funds, EPFO, NPS etc, there should be a way to safely take the money to well-selected fund managers. We suggested that we can have fund of funds which can meritocratically evaluate funds, based on the models of the Canadian pension fund,” he added.

Strengthening GIFT City

“Our final suggestion was the government scheme of GIFT City and the international financial service center (IFSC) should ensure that its AIF program is in harmony with those in Singapore or Dubai or New York. AIFs should be able to take leverage and encourage co-investing,” Srinivasan added.

“I remain optimistic that the government will do what is fair,” Srinivasan said.

Asked if the pressing issues in the PE/VC industry, of mandatory government approval for all investments from China, and on RBI’s stance on not allowing FDI from Mauritius into finance companies were brought up, Srinivasan said they were not part of the main discussion.