Paytm offers cashback up to Rs 2,700 on LPG cylinder booking, users can book now and pay next month

Paytm on Wednesday announced cashback and other rewards for LPG cylinder booking. New users will be able to avail of '3 pe 2700 cashback offer' wherein they will get assured cashback of up to Rs 900 for the first booking of 3 consecutive months, Paytm said in a statement.

"Existing users will get rewards and up to 5,000 cashback points on every booking, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands," Paytm said

This ‘3 pe 2700’ cashback offer is applicable on cylinder booking of all 3 major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. Customers will also have an option to pay next month for cylinder booking by enrolling in Paytm Now Pay Later program known as Paytm Postpaid

Recently, the company enhanced the cylinder booking experience by adding features that enable users to track the delivery of their gas cylinders, and also receive automated intelligent reminders for refills.

Paytm started the ‘Book a Cylinder’ facility last year by partnering with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil's Indane and Bharat Gas. The company said that it has witnessedd a high number of repeat customers because of its hassle-free and simple booking process.