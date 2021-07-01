Paytm adds new features to LPG cylinder booking; details here

Home

    Paytm, the country’s digital financial services platform, has revamped its LPG cylinder booking experience with new features along with offers and cashback.

    Paytm, the country’s digital financial services platform, has revamped its LPG cylinder booking experience with new features along with offers and cashback. Users can now pay through Paytm for bookings made through IVRS, missed calls or WhatsApp.
    This exclusive feature enables them to pay through Paytm even hours after booking a cylinder through any other platform or channel, Paytm said in a release.
    The company has also announced an assured cashback of up to Rs 900 on 3 cylinder bookings for first-time users of LPG cylinder booking through the Paytm App. The users will also get assured Paytm First Points on every cylinder booked on Paytm, which can be redeemed against their wallet balance and discount vouchers from popular brands, the company mentioned.
    The offer is applicable on cylinder booking of all 3 major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. Customer will also have an option to pay later for cylinder booking by enrolling in Paytm Postpaid.
    Paytm users can check prices before booking the cylinder and also redeem their IndianOil XTRAREWARDS Loyalty points.
    Users can also track the delivery of their gas cylinder and also receive automated intelligent reminders for refills via Paytm.
    For booking LPG cylinder, user needs to go to the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab, select the gas provider, enter Mobile No./LPG ID/consumer no., and then make the payment. The cylinder is delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.
    Paytm spokesperson said, “For us, LPG cylinder booking is a key focus area in the utility categories. We always thrive to bring innovations into the service and the new booking flow is yet another step in that direction. We understand our users' needs and the recent features have been developed in line with the same after extensive research done by our product & technology teams.”
