Parts of India may be becoming too hot for humans, says report

Updated : July 04, 2019 12:09 PM IST

Experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology told a news forum that future heat waves are looking worse, 'even with significant mitigation of climate change, and much worse without mitigation'.

The intense heat waves have killed more than 100 people in the country, and in cities like New Delhi, schools and colleges have been shut as a safety check during the heat wave.