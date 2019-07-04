Economy
Parts of India may be becoming too hot for humans, says report
Updated : July 04, 2019 12:09 PM IST
Experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology told a news forum that future heat waves are looking worse, 'even with significant mitigation of climate change, and much worse without mitigation'.
The intense heat waves have killed more than 100 people in the country, and in cities like New Delhi, schools and colleges have been shut as a safety check during the heat wave.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change quoted by the paper, India will be among those countries to be worst hit by the climate crisis.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more