Parliamentary panel raises concerns over India's meagre share in global organic trade, recommends demarcated Organic Production Zones
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:17 PM IST
India, as on March 2019, has 3.40 million hectare of the area under organic farming, the ninth-largest in the world besides having the highest number of organic farmers.
To expand the area under organic farming, the panel favoured incentives for developing required infrastructure, setting up of processing units and acquisition of certification equipment.
The committee noted that "Indian organic market is highly unorganised offering no proper marketing linkages to organic farmers."
