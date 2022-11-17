According to a notice posted on the Lok Sabha website, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Parameswaran Iyer, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth and union finance secretary T.V. Somanathan, have been asked to appear on Monday (November 21).

BJP leader and former union minister Jayant Sinha-chaired Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called the union finance ministry's top officials to brief it on the “Overall economic outlook and road map for $5 trillion economy”.

According to a notice posted on the Lok Sabha website, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Parameswaran Iyer, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth and union finance secretary TV Somanathan, have been asked to appear on Monday (November 21).

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a $5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25. With this, India would become the third-largest economy in the world.

ALSO READ:

However, CEA Nageswaran on June 14 said India would become a $5 trillion economy by 2026-27 and $10 trillion by 2033-34. Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 percent during the current fiscal while 8-8.5 percent for the next financial year.

The committee, comprising 21 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 Rajya Sabha members, provides legislative oversight on policies and decisions made by the ministries of finance, corporate affairs, statistics and programme implementation and the NITI Aayog.