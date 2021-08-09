Parliamentary Committee red flags delay in release of MNREGA funds, wage disparity across states

The Standing Committee on Rural Development on Monday red-flagged late releases of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and disparity in the wages nationwide.

The committee said the government’s response is “bereft of any substance” and is “completely silent on the issue raised specifically by the panel”.

The committee added the non-timely release of 40 percent of skilled/material fund shares under MNREGA is a major grievance. It observed that it was “still beyond comprehension” of the different yardsticks used for MNREGA payment to workers.

“There should be equality of MNREGA wages across states,” the committee said.

On the question of a large number of fake job cards under MNREGA, the government said around 3.7 crore fake MNREGA job cards tagged were to be deleted.