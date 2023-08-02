Parliament passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, allows Centre to mine and auction critical minerals

The bill also seeks to allow increased private sector participation, with players now allowed to mine six out of 12 atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals such as gold and silver. Earlier, all 12 atomic minerals were reserved for mining and exploration by government entities.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 by a voice vote. The bill allows the centre to exclusively auction mining leases and composite licences for certain critical minerals of the country, with states also getting their revenue.

Through the new amendment, the government expects to provide a conducive legal environment for attracting FDI and junior mining companies.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the new amendment bill when the upper house of the Parliament reassembled for the post-lunch period. Discussion on the bill took place in Rajya Sabha amid opposition uproar over the Manipur violence which was followed by a walkout.

The bill was approved by Lok Sabha last month. The bill amended The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, which regulates the mining industry.

Mining industry plays a crucial role in the country's economy, serving as the backbone for manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. According to the Ministry of Mines, the total value of mineral production (excluding atomic and fuel minerals) during 2021-22 amounted to Rs 2,11,857 crore.