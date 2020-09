One of the most divisive, embarrassing and abbreviated Monsoon sessions in India’s parliament history came to an end on Wednesday. But, it was the most productive session in 20 years.

With more than 30 MPs and several staff testing positive for COVID-19, the already shortened monsoon session was truncated eight days ahead of schedule.

The session was initially planned to be held from September 14 to October 1 in 18 sittings, but the parliament could sit together only for 10 of them.

Although both Houses sat at different times of the day to ensure social distancing, lawmakers could not escape the virus.

Use of polycarbonate sheets between members

Use of gloves and masks

MPs were asked to address the Houses in sitting position only

Members were seated in other chambers and galleries to maintain social distance

And mandatory RT-PCR tests

Despite the efforts, 30 MPs tested positive through the session.

How productive was the monsoon session?

Twenty-five Bills were passed in 10 sittings, 15 of which were passed in Rajya Sabha on the last two days of the session. Seven of these key bills were passed in Rajya Sabha on the last day in around four hours.

Here are some numbers that will leave you thinking

Lok Sabha

Number of hours the House worked: 58 hours

Productivity percentage: 167 percent, up by 4 percent from 1967’s 163 percent

Average working hours in past 20 years: 83 percent

On September 21, according to Om Birla, productivity was 234 percent as the House was in session until 12.35 am

370 MPs were present during zero hours, double of the 15th and 16th Lok Sabha

Question hour was suspended, but the lower House witnessed 2,300 written answers.

Rajya Sabha

Number of hours the House worked: 39.5 hours

Productivity percentage: 99% - the second shortest monsoon session since 1952.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said: "We are shocked to see how Bills are passed since this government came to power in 2014. No bill is sent either to a standing committee or a select committee for further scrutiny. This is not good for democracy.” Source: prsindia.org

A look at some of the most important Bills passed during the monsoon session

The J&K Official Languages Bill, 2020

This bill was meant was meant for inclusion of Kashmiri, Hindi and Dogri in the list of official languages in J&K, apart from the existing English and Urdu.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

The bill seeks to provide relief to taxpayers in terms of compliance requirements amid the pandemic. The relief includes date extension for linking PAN and Aadhaar and deadlines for filing returns. The bills also exempts contributors of PM-Cares Fund from tax.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment Bill), 2020

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code replaces the previous ordinance initiated in June 2020 this year. The bill has temporarily suspended the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

The controversial bill allows inter- and intra-state trade of farm produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets. State governments have been banned from levying market fee or cess outside APMC areas.

The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

Another bill that created a furore provides a national framework on farming agreements that protect and empower farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services. There were protests against this Bill as it could impact farmers and leave them on the mercy of corporate companies.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The bill proposes to allow economic agents to stock food articles freely without the fear of being prosecuted for hoarding, which elicited protest as prices of products could rise significantly, when there's shortage.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The bill seeks to amend The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 1949 and bring cooperative banks under the supervision of RBI.

The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The bill proposes to reduce the salaries of ministers by 30 percent for a year to make for the financial resources required to fight the pandemic.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The bill seeks to punish people who attack health workers fighting the current pandemic or any similar situation. It amends The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 1897.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The bill seeks to amend the Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 by setting up a central council of Homeopathy to regulate homoeopathy education and practice.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The bill seeks to amend the Indian Medicine Central Council Act and suspends its operations and reconstitution of the council within one year of the date of its supersession. The institute regulated the education and practice of the Indian medicine system, including Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy.

Three labour codes

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 has the objective of consolidating and amending the laws regulating the occupational safety and working conditions of employees in an establishment and related matters.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, seeks to consolidate and amend the laws concerning trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments or undertaking, investigating, and settlement of industrial disputes.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, will amend and consolidate laws relating to social security to extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organised sector or the unorganised sector.

FCRA Amendment Bill

This bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to make furnishing of Aadhaar numbers by office bearers of NGOs mandatory for registration, with the government asserting that the proposed legislation is aimed at transparency and not against any NGO.

Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill

The bill seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.

Why was the session divisive and embarrassing?

Five days into the session, Union Minister from Shiromani Akali Dal (BJP's oldest ally), Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned in protest against the controversial farm Bills, which the opposition said will leave farmers poorer.

Numerous MPs held dharnas on the Parliament premises on September 21 to protest against the farm Bills.

After the farm Bills were passed, the Opposition, led by the Congress boycotted the House to protest against the Bills and the government's inability to provide data on a number of issues along with the no audit clause of the PM Cares Fund.

Eight members from the opposition were suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week for obstructing the House.

Question hour of the parliament was done away with due to time scarcity since the sessions were taking place under strict scrutiny, this invited a lot of criticism from the Opposition and experts.

Some ministers even tried to persuade the President by reaching his residence with bundles of paddy crop in their hands to not give his consent to the Bills.