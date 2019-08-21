Parle may lay-off employees due to economic slowdown

Parle Products Pvt Ltd may lay-off employees due to the economic slowdown, Mayank Shah, category head told CNBC-TV18.

The news comes as a slowdown in Asia’s third-largest economy has hit demand for everything from automobiles to retail products, forcing companies to curtail production and recruitment, while raising hopes that the Indian government would unveil an economic stimulus to revive growth.

Parle, popular for its Parle-G and Marie brand of biscuits, is not the only food product company to have flagged a slowing demand.



Earlier this month, biscuits maker Britannia Industries Ltd’s Managing Director Varun Berry said consumers were “thinking twice” about buying products worth just 5 rupees ($0.07).



“Obviously, there is some serious issue in the economy,” Berry had said.